Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has said Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar takes keen interest in the development of Balochistan.

In a tweet today, he said Caretaker Prime Minister was briefed about ongoing development projects of Balochistan and issues of law and order during his Quetta visit.

He expressed the hope that issues of Balochistan would be addressed in coming days.