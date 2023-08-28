Monday, August 28, 2023
Caretaker PM to chair meeting on issue of increased electricity bills today

Web Desk
2:56 PM | August 28, 2023
National

The meeting on the issue of increased electricity bills will be held in Islamabad today with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair.

Provincial Chief Ministers will also participate in the meeting.

Earlier, chairing a meeting, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed to present solid measures to him for reduction in increased electricity bills.

He said such steps would be taken which would not put additional burden on national exchequer and would also facilitate the consumers.

He directed relevant ministries and departments to provide details of the institutions and officers who are getting free of cost electricity.

The Prime Minister also directed to present short, medium and long term reform plans in the electricity sector, as soon as possible.

He asked the power distribution companies to give a road map for stopping electricity theft.

