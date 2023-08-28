Five days after its launch last year, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been used by a million people. The number nearly crossed 100 mil­lion, along with the 1.8 billion vis­its recorded by the application. Due to the countless users of this appli­cation, it has become the fastest-growing media application. How­ever, comparing it with other media applications, it took much longer to reach such a massive number of us­ers. For instance, Instagram took two and a half months, Facebook took 10 months, and Twitter took two years to reach a million users.

ChatGPT is designed to generate human-like text in a conversation­al mode, deriving information from books, websites, and other digital re­sources. The chatbot composes es­says, stories, and poems, translates, and performs other tasks as well.

Certainly, ChatGPT has received an unprecedented response from various fields, including education and research. Critics have differing views on whether it will undermine human control or be a step towards human progress. Some welcome it, while others propose limits to pre­vent its abuse of human ingenuity.

On the frontlines, ChatGPT and AI can lead to social anxiety, challeng­es of job loss, and the emergence of new industries that overlap with robotics, biotechnology, and oth­er areas. Hence, a comprehensive overhaul of the education system, particularly in higher education, is necessary to counter these perils.

Therefore, Pakistan’s response to ChatGPT should not be coer­cive. It should focus on an educa­tional landscape that is less sus­ceptible to AI abuse.

TABISH