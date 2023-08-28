Five days after its launch last year, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been used by a million people. The number nearly crossed 100 million, along with the 1.8 billion visits recorded by the application. Due to the countless users of this application, it has become the fastest-growing media application. However, comparing it with other media applications, it took much longer to reach such a massive number of users. For instance, Instagram took two and a half months, Facebook took 10 months, and Twitter took two years to reach a million users.
ChatGPT is designed to generate human-like text in a conversational mode, deriving information from books, websites, and other digital resources. The chatbot composes essays, stories, and poems, translates, and performs other tasks as well.
Certainly, ChatGPT has received an unprecedented response from various fields, including education and research. Critics have differing views on whether it will undermine human control or be a step towards human progress. Some welcome it, while others propose limits to prevent its abuse of human ingenuity.
On the frontlines, ChatGPT and AI can lead to social anxiety, challenges of job loss, and the emergence of new industries that overlap with robotics, biotechnology, and other areas. Hence, a comprehensive overhaul of the education system, particularly in higher education, is necessary to counter these perils.
Therefore, Pakistan’s response to ChatGPT should not be coercive. It should focus on an educational landscape that is less susceptible to AI abuse.
TABISH