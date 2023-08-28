Cleanliness drive begins in Larkana

LARKANA-In order to maintain neat and clean Larkana city, the cleanliness drive in 20 Union Committees of the Larkana city, from Sunday. Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) with the support of Sindh Solid Waste Management Larkana started the cleanliness drive.

In this connection, an awareness rally was started from Bundar Road passing through various roads and thoroughfares of the City and terminated in front of Larkana Press Club, in order to create awareness among the citizens regarding the cleanliness campaign. The awareness rally was led by the Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Anwar Ali Nawaz, Former Mayor Khair Muhammad Shaikh and Deputy Director SSWMB Larkana. Town Chairman of Darri town municipal committee Shahrukh Anwar Siyal, Naeem Tunio. Sarai Sarfaraz Khokhar, Chairman UC Haidery Munir Ahmed Soomro, officers and staff of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, officers and staff Municipal Corporation and PPP leaders and workers participated in the awareness rally.

While talking to newsmen at Larkana Press Club, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Luhar said that I am proud that I have been elected as the mayor of the city of martyrs and it is a matter of pride for us. He said that Municipal Corporation Larkana and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board have started a cleanliness drive to make the Larkana Neat & Clean.