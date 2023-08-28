By the mid-1950s, the world was caught in the grip of the U.S.-Soviet Cold War. This ideological struggle bled into every corner of daily life in both nations, fueled by the arms race and the looming specter of nuclear warfare. Amidst this backdrop of tension, a unique battleground emerged. The United States and the Soviet Union found themselves competing within this world and for supremacy in Space.

For the Americans, space exploration wasn’t just scientific curiosity; it was a manifestation of their tradition of exploration and a desire to demonstrate their prowess. With the launch of the Soviet satellite Sputnik, the Space Race gained momentum.

The establishment of NASA and subsequent missions highlighted the United States’ commitment to assert its dominance beyond Earth’s confines.

From sending chimps and dogs to manned missions, the efforts of both nations in the 1960s were monumental. The years between 1961 and 1964 saw NASA’s budget increase by nearly 500 percent, culminating in the historic Apollo mission. Neil Armstrong’s iconic steps on the lunar surface marked a symbolic victory for the United States in the Space Race, showcasing its technological and ideological superiority.

Drawing parallels to the Age of Exploration, space exploration now serves as a yardstick to measure a country’s mettle on the global stage. Only a select few nations possess the resources and ability to venture into the cosmos, underscoring their technological prowess and strategic capabilities.

In the past three decades, the United States, China, Russia, and most recently, India, have demonstrated their spacefaring capabilities, cementing their place as significant stakeholders within the geopolitics of this world.

India’s recent successful lunar landing stands as a pivotal moment in its history. Considering all conventional power metrics, India undeniably merits recognition. An economic powerhouse with a thriving IT sector alongside its established nuclear capabilities, India’s position can no longer be ignored in an evolving world order. This achievement propels India into the ranks of major global powers, necessitating a comprehensive reevaluation and reassessment of the prevailing global framework.

Unfortunately, reflecting within Pakistan’s historical discourse, India has often featured prominently as the boogeyman. The narrative has depicted India as the source of all the challenges and failures faced by Pakistan. From military conflicts to perceived political scheming, India has always been cast as the antagonist. However, a more nuanced examination reveals plot holes in this line of argument. Contrary to claims of waging total war and being locked in a perpetual cold war, the reality for Pakistan is more complex. As India solidifies its global position, Pakistan grapples with internal challenges, ranging from economic fragility to political instability.

Pakistan’s narrative, deeply intertwined with its neighbor’s, now faces a juncture of reflection. Embracing a broader perspective, one that goes beyond historical rivalries, might be challenging, yet it offers a chance for Pakistan to recalibrate its priorities. We would do ourselves a favor to remember that conflict and nationalism have seldom paved the road toward a nation’s success.

The Fundamental principles of power politics emphasize the disadvantages of cultivating powerful adversaries. Even if we refuse to see India as a friend, there is no inherent necessity for them to be perceived as the enemy at the gates.