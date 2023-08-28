Controller BISE dismayed over non-provision of text books to schools

HYDERABAD - The Controller of examination, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (B.I.S.E) Hyderabad Dr. Masroor Ahmed Zai has expressed concern over non-provision of textbooks to public sector schools by the Sindh Text Book Board despite passage of eight months of the academic year. “It is a matter of concern that what will the school children do when they were not given text books and they were being tested, it will becomes a worrisome situation and In such circumstances it is obvious that their tendency will be gone towards cheating,” said Zai in a meeting with a delegation of All Teachers Association Sindh here on Sunday. He stated that in order to prevent cheating, it is essential that teaching materials to be provided timely to students.