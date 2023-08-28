Monday, August 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Countrywide protests against inflated power bills continue

Countrywide protests against inflated power bills continue
Agencies
August 28, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Countrywide protests against inflated elec­tricity bills continued in several cities unabat­ed, as people took to streets, torched their bills and lamented that the government is fur­ther pressing the poor who are already suffer­ing due to higher infla­tion and rising poverty.

Meanwhile, the Ja­maat-e-Islami has de­cided to hold another protest today against the high bills in Islam­abad. In Lahore, the par­ty protested in Ichhra in the afternoon and said that while India had reached the moon, rulers in Pakistan are strangling the masses here. In Gujranwala, a poor ice seller protested that he can either feed his family or pay the hefty bill of Rs64,500. The protest­ers blocked the Hafizabad Road and caused a traffic jam. They also chanted slogans against the gov­ernment and WAPDA and instead of paying the bills, torched them. In Multan also, traders and citizens protest against the inflat­ed bills and blocked roads. Farmers demanded of the government to reduce the electricity tariff as they were already suffering from high diesel and fertil­iser prices. In Karachi also protests were planned in several areas. In Faisal­abad, people took to the streets, chanted slogans and torched their bills. They lamented that a per­son earning Rs25,000 to Rs30,000 has been billed Rs100,000. In Okara, the JI protested against the in­flated bills and urged the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice.

India appoints first woman chargé d’affaires in Pakistan

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1693202908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023