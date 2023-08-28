Countrywide protests against inflated power bills continue

ISLAMABAD - Countrywide protests against inflated elec­tricity bills continued in several cities unabat­ed, as people took to streets, torched their bills and lamented that the government is fur­ther pressing the poor who are already suffer­ing due to higher infla­tion and rising poverty.

Meanwhile, the Ja­maat-e-Islami has de­cided to hold another protest today against the high bills in Islam­abad. In Lahore, the par­ty protested in Ichhra in the afternoon and said that while India had reached the moon, rulers in Pakistan are strangling the masses here. In Gujranwala, a poor ice seller protested that he can either feed his family or pay the hefty bill of Rs64,500. The protest­ers blocked the Hafizabad Road and caused a traffic jam. They also chanted slogans against the gov­ernment and WAPDA and instead of paying the bills, torched them. In Multan also, traders and citizens protest against the inflat­ed bills and blocked roads. Farmers demanded of the government to reduce the electricity tariff as they were already suffering from high diesel and fertil­iser prices. In Karachi also protests were planned in several areas. In Faisal­abad, people took to the streets, chanted slogans and torched their bills. They lamented that a per­son earning Rs25,000 to Rs30,000 has been billed Rs100,000. In Okara, the JI protested against the in­flated bills and urged the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice.