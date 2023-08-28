Countrywide protests against inflated power bills continue

ISLAMABAD - Countrywide protests against inflated electricity bills continued in several cities unabated, as people took to streets, torched their bills and lamented that the government is further pressing the poor who are already suffering due to higher inflation and rising poverty.
Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to hold another protest today against the high bills in Islamabad. In Lahore, the party protested in Ichhra in the afternoon and said that while India had reached the moon, rulers in Pakistan are strangling the masses here. In Gujranwala, a poor ice seller protested that he can either feed his family or pay the hefty bill of Rs64,500. The protesters blocked the Hafizabad Road and caused a traffic jam. They also chanted slogans against the government and WAPDA and instead of paying the bills, torched them. In Multan also, traders and citizens protest against the inflated bills and blocked roads. Farmers demanded of the government to reduce the electricity tariff as they were already suffering from high diesel and fertiliser prices. In Karachi also protests were planned in several areas. In Faisalabad, people took to the streets, chanted slogans and torched their bills. They lamented that a person earning Rs25,000 to Rs30,000 has been billed Rs100,000. In Okara, the JI protested against the inflated bills and urged the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice.