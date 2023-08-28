Crackdown intensified against illegal fuel agencies in DIK

Dera ismail khan - The Dera police, after intensifying the crackdown against illegal fuel agencies and the business of Irani diesel across the district, on Sunday arrested 20 accused and recovered 66935 litres of Iranian diesel besides seizing 11 diesel units in the limits of various police stations.

According to police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babr Qaisrani has issued directions to all SDPOs and SHOs of across the district to crackdown on illegal fuel agencies in their respective areas. Various police stations immediately started action against illegal diesel agencies.

According to the details, a police team led by SDPO Sher Ullah Khan along with SHOs Din Muhammad and Rehmat Ullah of Mughalkot and Darazinda police stations, foiled smuggling bid and recovered around 65,000 litres of Iranian diesel from an oil tanker coming from Quetta.

Meanwhile, Dera Town Police Station arrested 4 accused, seized 670 litres of diesel and 04 diesel units. While Paharpur Police Station seized 485 litres of diesel and 05 diesel units and registered cases against 05 accused.

Similarly Gomal University Police Station recovered 265 litres of diesel. Parowa police took action against the illegal diesel agency and seized 150 litres of diesel. Yarik Police Station recovered 100 litres of diesel with 01 diesel unit from 02 illegal agencies and registered cases against 02 accused. Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station, acting on illegal diesel agencies, seized 90 litres of diesel and registered cases against 02 accused. Saddar police recovered 15 litres of diesel and 01 diesel unit and registered a case against the accused.