Cricket fans seek increase in seating capacity at Multan Stadium

MULTAN- Amidst the cultural richness of South Punjab, a grand fusion of cricket and heritage is set to unfold as the region eagerly

prepares to host the Nepali Cricket Team for a superb opening match in the Asia Cup on August 30. Taking center stage is none other than the Multan

Cricket Stadium, a sporting masterpiece that stands as a tribute to the region’s deep-seated passion

for the game. With a seating capacity fit for 30,000 eager fans, Multan Cricket Stadium has become

the focal point of anticipation

and excitement. Surpassing all expectations,

over 25,000 tickets have already been claimed, underscoring the enthusiasm

of the local populace. However, this tremendous demand also highlights a pressing issue: a large number of people are unable

to watch the match live due to the stadium’s relatively low seating capacity

and the Pakistan Cricket Board should consider

enhancing the number

of seats in the Stadium. The stadium’s stands are poised to become a sea of vibrant colors, as families and fans alike make meticulous

preparations to witness

the match. However, recognizing the diverse composition of the crowd, authorities have taken a step further to ensure inclusivity.

Special attention is being given to providing enhanced facilities for families

and women attending the match, creating an