Cricket fans seek increase in seating capacity at Multan Stadium

MULTAN- Amidst the cultural richness of South Punjab, a grand fusion of cricket and heritage is set to unfold as the region eagerly
prepares to host the Nepali Cricket Team for a superb opening match in the Asia Cup on August 30. Taking center stage is none other than the Multan
Cricket Stadium, a sporting masterpiece that stands as a tribute to the region’s deep-seated passion
for the game. With a seating capacity fit for 30,000 eager fans, Multan Cricket Stadium has become
the focal point of anticipation
and excitement. Surpassing all expectations,
over 25,000 tickets have already been claimed, underscoring the enthusiasm
of the local populace. However, this tremendous demand also highlights a pressing issue: a large number of people are unable
to watch the match live due to the stadium’s relatively low seating capacity
and the Pakistan Cricket Board should consider
enhancing the number
of seats in the Stadium. The stadium’s stands are poised to become a sea of vibrant colors, as families and fans alike make meticulous
preparations to witness
the match. However, recognizing the diverse composition of the crowd, authorities have taken a step further to ensure inclusivity.
Special attention is being given to providing enhanced facilities for families
and women attending the match, creating an