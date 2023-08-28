CTD Hyderabad arrests two terrorists of banned outfit

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad personnel carried an operation in Sikandarabad Colony in Jamshoro on Sunday night and arrested two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists were identified as Muhammad Ameen Solangi and Ayaz Khan. He said that the arrested terrorists were planning to target vehicles of law enforcement agencies/

The CTD personnel also recovered explosive material, ball bearings, detonators, batteries, one 9mm and one 30 bore pistols from their possession. Further investigation is underway.