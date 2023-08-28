Monday, August 28, 2023
Death anniversary of Sepoy Maqbool Hussain being observed today

Death anniversary of Sepoy Maqbool Hussain being observed today
Web Desk
10:58 AM | August 28, 2023
National

The 5th death anniversary of 1965 war veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain is being observed on Monday.

Sepoy Maqbool Hussain was a Pakistani soldier who was wounded during the Indo-Pakistan War in 1965 and subsequently taken unofficially as a prisoner by Indian troops.

He spent four decades of his life in Indian military jails, as his legal status was not registered as a prisoner of war, stripping him of certain rights that he would otherwise be entitled to by international law.

Due to the torture inflicted upon him, Maqbool Hussain was declared mentally unstable and set free in 2005.

Sepoy Maqbool Hussain was awarded Sitara-i-Juraat in recognition of his services and sacrifice.

