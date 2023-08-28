Dengue on rise in Lahore as 13 new cases detected

Lahore - Thirteen new dengue virus cases were reported in the provincial metropolis on Sunday. According to the Health Department sources, besides the dengue virus cases, 1,059 larvae spots were reported in the last 24 hours, with many patients under treatment in different hospitals of the city.

Various squads conducted surveillance at indoor and outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 1,030 places in the province during continuing surveillance.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department sources told APP that 13 cases of dengue were reported in Lahore during last 24 hours including three each cases from Aziz Bhatti Town, Gulberg, Samanabad, and two each from Allama Iqbal, Wahga Town areas.

Sources said that on Friday, 22 patients of dengue fever were reported in Lahore and the number of dengue patients in the metropolis had risen to 304 so far this year. Likewise, in other cities of the province, during last 24 hours, seven dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi, three each in Multan and Gujranwala and two cases each in Attock and Gujrat.

The official further said that currently, 40 dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals across the province. Out of these, 21 are admitted to hospitals in Lahore.

Moreover, 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab, the Health Department said.