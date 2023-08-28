 Digital distracting

The growing usage of screens and electronic devices has disrupted face-to-face connections within the human world—the realm of family, friends, and loved ones. Screens and technology have strengthened emotional bonds with the external world but weakened physical connections with people. People today, despite being close to technology, appear closed off to their surroundings. Those constantly engrossed in screens often become detached from their immediate environment, oblivious to those physically present with them. This detachment results in a failure to effectively engage with real-life situations, as they lack the time to comprehend the world beyond screens.
In the digital sphere, online relationships often seem more significant than offline connections. While they are continuously forming new virtual acquaintances, they simultaneously drift away from their actual relationships—with family, friends, relatives, and loved ones. This holds true for people of all ages, from children to the elderly; everyone is active on screens but passive in their personal circles. Screen interactions lack emotional depth and understanding. The nuanced catharsis and sentiments of others are often lost on screens. Hence, physical presence has a greater emotional impact compared to online interactions.
Moreover, alongside the psychological impacts, excessive use of screens leads to various physical issues. Among these, deteriorating vision is a severe concern. Prolonged screen usage contributes to early eyesight decline among young individuals. Furthermore, the risk of miscommunication and misunderstandings is heightened in the digital realm. Typing errors, inappropriate emojis, and incomplete voice recordings frequently lead to confusion between sender and receiver. As a consequence, relationships often deteriorate, and breakups occur. This prompts the question: Is this modern progress or a form of cognitive decay? It is a crucial matter that merits deep debate and discussion.
IQRAR HUSSAIN,
Sindh.