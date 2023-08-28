 Digital distracting

The growing usage of screens and electronic devices has disrupted face-to-face connections within the human world—the realm of fami­ly, friends, and loved ones. Screens and technology have strengthened emotional bonds with the external world but weakened physical con­nections with people. People today, despite being close to technology, appear closed off to their surround­ings. Those constantly engrossed in screens often become detached from their immediate environment, oblivious to those physically pres­ent with them. This detachment re­sults in a failure to effectively en­gage with real-life situations, as they lack the time to comprehend the world beyond screens.

In the digital sphere, online re­lationships often seem more sig­nificant than offline connections. While they are continuously form­ing new virtual acquaintances, they simultaneously drift away from their actual relationships—with family, friends, relatives, and loved ones. This holds true for people of all ages, from children to the elder­ly; everyone is active on screens but passive in their personal cir­cles. Screen interactions lack emo­tional depth and understanding. The nuanced catharsis and senti­ments of others are often lost on screens. Hence, physical presence has a greater emotional impact compared to online interactions.

Moreover, alongside the psycho­logical impacts, excessive use of screens leads to various physical issues. Among these, deteriorat­ing vision is a severe concern. Pro­longed screen usage contributes to early eyesight decline among young individuals. Furthermore, the risk of miscommunication and misunderstandings is heightened in the digital realm. Typing errors, inappropriate emojis, and incom­plete voice recordings frequently lead to confusion between sender and receiver. As a consequence, re­lationships often deteriorate, and breakups occur. This prompts the question: Is this modern progress or a form of cognitive decay? It is a crucial matter that merits deep de­bate and discussion.

IQRAR HUSSAIN,

Sindh.