Education package for Gwadar’s 1200 students approved

QUETTA - The Chinese government has shown a special interest in im­proving the education system in Gwadar. A handout issued by the DGPR on Sunday said a meeting was held between District Of­ficer Education Gwadar, Gen­eral Manager Administration of Gwadar Port, Mr. Zhao Yaod­ing and Mr. Jerry Stunt, General Manager Administration.

In the meeting, the progress of the ongoing projects with the cooperation of China in Gwadar schools was reviewed. A package plan was presented by the District Education Of­fice Gwadar for 1200 students of Gwadar district, which was approved by the Chinese au­thorities. The implementation of this project will be started in September.

Mr Zhao Yaoding said that he will fully cooperate with the development of the education system in Gwadar.