EPD warns toxic smoke emitting units, seals 131

LAHORE - The Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has formed various teams to check whether the industries have taken necessary steps to control water and air pollution by installing emission control systems, and to make survey reports on them. EPD Director Naseem-ur-Rehman Shah told APP that the department has sealed 131 industrial units and imposed fine worth millions besides registering FIRs [first information report] over pollution during the ongoing pre-smog arrangements’ drive. To control smog and air pollution, the EPD launched strict action and announced imposing fines over violation of the industrial and traffic rules. The EPD teams are raiding factories, industrial units in nook and cranny of Lahore, engaged in burning expired batteries in industrial units and surrounding areas, he added.
Naseem-ur-Reman told that ahead of the winter season, heavy smog and air pollution might create an alarming situation in Punjab and especially in Lahore. Therefore, keeping in view the situation, the EPD was making round-the-clock efforts, he added.
He said that teams were working under the supervision of secretary environment and they would consist of field officers, with the director general (DG) Labs, attached to them.
Deputy Director Environment Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Lodhi told APP that inspection of the industrial units, smoke-emitting vehicles and brick-kilns was being ensured on daily basis by the departmental teams as preventive measures to avert smog. He said that this year, prior to smog season, strict measures were being taken as smog last year, had been declared as calamity in terms of Punjab National Calamities (Prevention & Relief) Act 1958. Likewise, brick-kilns not following SOPs [standard operating procedures] were also being sealed over violation of smoke emissions and not adopting zig-zag technology.