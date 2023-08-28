Monday, August 28, 2023
EPD warns toxic smoke emitting units, seals 131

Our Staff Reporter
August 28, 2023
LAHORE    -  The Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has formed vari­ous teams to check whether the in­dustries have taken necessary steps to control water and air pollution by installing emission control systems, and to make survey reports on them. EPD Director Naseem-ur-Rehman Shah told APP that the department has sealed 131 industrial units and imposed fine worth millions besides registering FIRs [first information report] over pollution during the ongoing pre-smog arrangements’ drive. To control smog and air pol­lution, the EPD launched strict ac­tion and announced imposing fines over violation of the industrial and traffic rules. The EPD teams are raiding factories, industrial units in nook and cranny of Lahore, en­gaged in burning expired batteries in industrial units and surrounding areas, he added. 

Naseem-ur-Reman told that ahead of the winter season, heavy smog and air pollution might cre­ate an alarming situation in Punjab and especially in Lahore. There­fore, keeping in view the situation, the EPD was making round-the-clock efforts, he added. 

He said that teams were working under the supervision of secretary environment and they would con­sist of field officers, with the direc­tor general (DG) Labs, attached to them. 

Deputy Director Environment Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Lodhi told APP that inspection of the industri­al units, smoke-emitting vehicles and brick-kilns was being ensured on daily basis by the departmental teams as preventive measures to avert smog. He said that this year, prior to smog season, strict mea­sures were being taken as smog last year, had been declared as ca­lamity in terms of Punjab National Calamities (Prevention & Relief) Act 1958. Likewise, brick-kilns not following SOPs [standard op­erating procedures] were also be­ing sealed over violation of smoke emissions and not adopting zig-zag technology.

