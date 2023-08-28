Farewell held for retiring PHA directors

LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore held a farewell party in honour of three directors, who reached the age of superannuation. Pieced togeth­er by veteran civil servant and founding director general Kamran Lashari, Mu­dassar Ijaz, Shahzad Tariq and Misbah-ul-Hassan Dar was part of the team that painstakingly built the authority from scratch and went on to spend over two decades nurturing it, said a spokesper­son on Sunday.

According to PHA watchers, a signifi­cant portion of the current leadership within the authority — including the de­parting trio — was lent to it by the Tour­ism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) following its establish­ment in 1998. The event was attended by Director General PHA Lahore Mu­hammad Tahir Wattoo, Addl DG Safiul­lah Gondal and Administration Director Musa Ali Bokhari, among others.

In his address, DG PHA expressed grati­tude to the retiring directors for their ded­icated services and extended well-wishes towards them. He also urged the officers to perform their duty wholeheartedly and win the hearts and minds of the public with their exemplary performance.