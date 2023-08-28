Monday, August 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Farewell held for retiring PHA directors

Our Staff Reporter
August 28, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore held a farewell party in honour of three directors, who reached the age of superannuation. Pieced togeth­er by veteran civil servant and founding director general Kamran Lashari, Mu­dassar Ijaz, Shahzad Tariq and Misbah-ul-Hassan Dar was part of the team that painstakingly built the authority from scratch and went on to spend over two decades nurturing it, said a spokesper­son on Sunday. 

According to PHA watchers, a signifi­cant portion of the current leadership within the authority — including the de­parting trio — was lent to it by the Tour­ism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) following its establish­ment in 1998. The event was attended by Director General PHA Lahore Mu­hammad Tahir Wattoo, Addl DG Safiul­lah Gondal and Administration Director Musa Ali Bokhari, among others. 

India appoints first woman chargé d’affaires in Pakistan

In his address, DG PHA expressed grati­tude to the retiring directors for their ded­icated services and extended well-wishes towards them. He also urged the officers to perform their duty wholeheartedly and win the hearts and minds of the public with their exemplary performance.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1693202908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023