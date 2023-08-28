General Elections: MQM, JI teams meet CEC, ECP members today

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will continue its consultations today with political parties on upcoming general elections in the country.

The ECP on Wednesday invited major political parties to hold consultation on general elections in the country to decide a roadmap for elections.

A delegation of the MQM-P is scheduled to meet the Chief Election Commissioner and members of the ECP at 11:00am today, while a team of Jamaat Islami will discuss the election schedule with the election commission at 12:00 noon.

The election commission meeting with the PPP is scheduled on August 29.

Consultations on the roadmap to the polls will revolve around delimitation of constituencies, update of electoral rolls, poll schedule and conduct of general elections.

The delegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have already met with the ECP officials.

Earlier, the (ECP) had cautioned the federal and provincial caretaker governments against getting involved in any political activities that might undermine the smooth conduct of elections.

In letters written to caretaker governments, the electoral watchdog said that the caretaker administrations must refrain from any actions aimed at exerting influence on the elections or engaging in any activities that could, in any way, impact or compromise the integrity of free and fair elections.

The ECP cautioned the caretaker setups to confine themselves to the authority mandated to them by the Elections Act, 2017.