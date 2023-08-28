Globalisation: Its merits and demerits

The unhindered flow of commodities, services, technology, education, and traditions across national borders has transformed the globe socially, politically, and economically—except in Pakistan. No doubt, this phenomenon has prompted countries to embrace new opportunities and strive for prosperity. Being native to Pakistan, it is crucial for us to be aware of what globalisation has accomplished thus far and the essential benefits our country can reap at the present time.
Firstly, Pakistan’s pivotal location between resourceful states and populous countries with a combined population of 3 billion humans presents an unprecedented opportunity to boost its economy. Furthermore, its geostrategic location can play a vital role in making the state an economic hub, attracting billions in foreign direct investment (FDI) to contribute to its social and economic progress. Secondly, the rapid adoption of technology in the region has paved the way for Pakistan to unlock its potential by enhancing its domestic industry. Similarly, in the political arena, citizens have found support in using the media to protest against authoritarian governments. Additionally, the opportunities for modern and competitive education are more accessible today, all thanks to globalisation.
With all the merits of globalisation mentioned above, one might conclude that it only has positive impacts. However, it’s well known that every prize comes with caveats. Globalisation must take credit for putting Pakistan’s sovereignty at risk, and there seems to be no way for Pakistan to shield itself from the surging influence of this global phenomenon, as it has become imperative for us to be a part of it.
In short, globalisation is a dichotomy with merits and demerits. For Pakistan, its negative consequences prevail due to our political chaos, devastated economy, and, most importantly, overdependence on superpowers for our politico-economic decisions.
KAMRAN ALI BHUTTO,
Larkana.