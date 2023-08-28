Globalisation: Its merits and demerits

The unhindered flow of commodi­ties, services, technology, educa­tion, and traditions across national borders has transformed the globe socially, politically, and economical­ly—except in Pakistan. No doubt, this phenomenon has prompted countries to embrace new opportu­nities and strive for prosperity. Be­ing native to Pakistan, it is crucial for us to be aware of what globalisa­tion has accomplished thus far and the essential benefits our country can reap at the present time.

Firstly, Pakistan’s pivotal location between resourceful states and pop­ulous countries with a combined population of 3 billion humans pres­ents an unprecedented opportunity to boost its economy. Furthermore, its geostrategic location can play a vital role in making the state an eco­nomic hub, attracting billions in for­eign direct investment (FDI) to con­tribute to its social and economic progress. Secondly, the rapid adop­tion of technology in the region has paved the way for Pakistan to un­lock its potential by enhancing its domestic industry. Similarly, in the political arena, citizens have found support in using the media to pro­test against authoritarian govern­ments. Additionally, the opportu­nities for modern and competitive education are more accessible to­day, all thanks to globalisation.

With all the merits of globalisa­tion mentioned above, one might conclude that it only has positive impacts. However, it’s well known that every prize comes with cave­ats. Globalisation must take credit for putting Pakistan’s sovereignty at risk, and there seems to be no way for Pakistan to shield itself from the surging influence of this global phe­nomenon, as it has become impera­tive for us to be a part of it.

In short, globalisation is a di­chotomy with merits and demer­its. For Pakistan, its negative con­sequences prevail due to our political chaos, devastated econo­my, and, most importantly, overde­pendence on superpowers for our politico-economic decisions.

KAMRAN ALI BHUTTO,

Larkana.