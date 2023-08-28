Govt committed to uphold rule of law at all costs: Khalil George

LAHORE - Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George assured the public that the government was committed to upholding the rule of law at all costs.

During a visit to the Lahore General Hospital here on Sunday, he spoke to the media about the importance of justice and accountability, stating that even the government officials would not be ex­empt from facing the court if they commit injustices. The minister emphasised his personal connection to matters of human rights and commended the media for shedding light on issues that might oth­erwise go unnoticed. He stressed equal rights to minorities in the country and ac­knowledged their significant role in Paki­stan’s freedom struggle.

Khalil George also praised the unity be­tween Muslim Ulema and local communi­ties, particularly in supporting Christians in Jaranwala.

Concerning Rizwana, a victim of domes­tic violence, the minister noted her ongoing health struggle, but highlighted the prog­ress made through dedicated efforts. Her plea for justice resonated with him. Re­sponding to queries, the minister explained that the removal of the assistant commis­sioner in Jaranwala, who belonged to a mi­nority group, was done to ensure his safety. He also mentioned that the Punjab gover­nor was addressing matters related to the Islamic University. The minister’s visit in­cluded well wishes for Rizwana’s recovery. He was accompanied by Principal PGMI/LGH Professor Dr Al Fareed Zafar.