Monday, August 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hot, dry weather expected in most plain areas of country: PMD

Hot, dry weather expected in most plain areas of country: PMD
Web Desk
7:55 AM | August 28, 2023
National

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit eighteen and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar,  Leh and Anantnag, while cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower  in Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula. 

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, Shopian and Anantnag nineteen degree centigrade.

India appoints first woman chargé d’affaires in Pakistan

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1693202908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023