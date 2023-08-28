Hot, dry weather expected in most plain areas of country: PMD

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit eighteen and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Leh and Anantnag, while cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower in Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, Shopian and Anantnag nineteen degree centigrade.