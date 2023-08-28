‘Iconic’ Britney Spears to launch massive new project amid Sam Asghari divorce

LOS ANGELES -Britney Spears is believed to be making her television debut with her own talk show as she continues to battle allegations leveled against her by her estranged husband Sam Asghari. The singer has had a rollercoaster of life since ending her conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears after 13 years in November 2021. Spears went on to marry her then-boyfriend of five years in June 2022, before Asghari filed for divorce earlier this month. Moreover, the songstress has found her way back to the music studio with the release of her duets with Elton John and most recently, Will.i.am. Spears also announced last month that a tell-all memoir on her life was underway for release in October. According to PR expert Mayah Riaz, the Womanizer hitmaker might be launching a new project soon. “I believe Britney can follow in the footsteps of other celebrities and have her own talk show, where she interviews guest. She will be relatable to the audience and have a lot of celebrities wanting to go onto her show to speak to her. Her life experience will offer a great perspective to make this a unique and dynamic talk show,” Riaz told the Mirror. She also dished on the possibility of Spears doing a “hugely anticipated” world tour, assuring it “would sell out within minutes.” “She was so iconic and I believe with time and support, she can absolutely return back to that Britney we all know and love,” Riaz explained. However, she did note the pop star deserves some time to herself before she is ready to get out in the world. “Right now the world wants to give Britney a big hug. I think the first thing she needs to do is seek some help, if she hasn’t already to process what’s been happening. “It’s important for her to take some time out from the intense media scrutiny. I say this as she has a memoir coming up. The promotion of which will see her do interviews after interviews, resulting in constant headlines,” added Riaz.