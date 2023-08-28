IG Prisons reviews facilities to Imran at jail

ATTOCK - Punjab IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir paid a surprise visit to District Jail Attock on Sunday to review the prison’s security and the facilities provided to prisoners especially to former premier Imran Khan.
He was accompanied by DIG Prisons Rana Abdul Rauf.
During the visit, the IG made a detailed review of the security and facilities provided to PTI chief Imran Khan including internal and external security, kitchen, medical, juvenile ward, prisoner and other barracks, sources said. Imran Khan has been provided bed, pillow, mattress, table, chair, aircooler, exhaust fan, prayer mat, Quran with English translation, books for study, newspapers, tea pot, dates, honey, and tissue paper and perfumes as well.
A western commode has been installed in Imran Khan’s washroom which has a wash basin, bath soap, air freshener, towel and tissue paper.
A team of five doctors is deputed to provide medical facilities to Imran Khan. A doctor is always present on duty for eight hours. Special food is being provided to the PTI chief with the instructions of the doctor. The IG Prisons Punjab inquired from Imran Khan regarding the facilities provided in the jail to him upon which Imran Khan expressed his satisfaction over the facilities provided and appreciated the cooperation of the jail administration. The IG Prisons especially checked the performance, location and privacy of the cameras installed in Imran Khan’s barrack for security arrangements and found it correct as per the rules. The IG directed the Superintendent Jail and all other officers and staff to ensure that all the inmates in the jail are provided with all the facilities as per the law.