IG Prisons reviews facilities to Imran at jail

ATTOCK - Punjab IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir paid a surprise visit to District Jail Attock on Sunday to review the prison’s security and the facilities provided to prison­ers especially to former premier Imran Khan.

He was accompanied by DIG Prisons Rana Abdul Rauf.

During the visit, the IG made a detailed review of the secu­rity and facilities provided to PTI chief Imran Khan includ­ing internal and external secu­rity, kitchen, medical, juvenile ward, prisoner and other bar­racks, sources said. Imran Khan has been provided bed, pillow, mattress, table, chair, aircooler, exhaust fan, prayer mat, Quran with English translation, books for study, newspapers, tea pot, dates, honey, and tissue paper and perfumes as well.

A western commode has been installed in Imran Khan’s wash­room which has a wash basin, bath soap, air freshener, towel and tissue paper.

A team of five doctors is de­puted to provide medical facili­ties to Imran Khan. A doctor is always present on duty for eight hours. Special food is being provided to the PTI chief with the instructions of the doctor. The IG Prisons Punjab in­quired from Imran Khan regarding the facilities provided in the jail to him upon which Imran Khan expressed his satisfaction over the facilities provid­ed and appreciated the cooperation of the jail ad­ministration. The IG Pris­ons especially checked the performance, loca­tion and privacy of the cameras installed in Im­ran Khan’s barrack for se­curity arrangements and found it correct as per the rules. The IG direct­ed the Superintendent Jail and all other officers and staff to ensure that all the inmates in the jail are provided with all the facilities as per the law.