IHC to resume hearing in PTI chief’s appeal against conviction in Toshakhana case today

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hearing in an appeal of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan against his conviction in Toshakhana criminal case.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri will conduct hearing of the petition moved by Imran Khan who filed the petition through his counsels including Barrister Ali Zafar, Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate, Babar Awan, Salman Akram Raja Advocate, Shoaib Shaheen Advocate, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Advocate and others while he cited district election commissioner as respondent.

During the last hearing, the ECP legal counsel Amjad Parvaiz did not appear before the bench, citing ill health. His assistant advocate requested the bench for an adjournment saying that for the last eight months, they never sought any adjournment.

He said that doctors had suggested Parvaiz bed rest.

At this, Justice Aamer said that the request for suspension of sentence is now at a critical stage and the arguments would have been completed in fifteen to twenty minutes. The assistant lawyer then replied that “such a situation can occur with anyone.” At this, Khosa responded, “No, this cannot happen with anyone. I was unwell yesterday but I still appeared.”

The Cheif Justice observed that these are extremely wrong moves and arguments could have been presented just for a total of 10 minutes. Khosa said that he is also a senior lawyer and has the power of attorney as well while the ECP’s own lawyers are also present.

Addressing the Chief Justice, Khosa said that that they only have to assist the. About the rest, you are answerable to God. A man is inside [the jail] for the past 20 days.

The court noted that the division bench does not hear cases on Friday but had come to the court only for this case. Addressing the court, Khosa said that you can do what you want then. I will not appear in your court. You are not even ready for suspending the sentence.

The IHC Chief Justice observed that what the trial court did was wrong. He added, “We will adjourn this case till Monday and even if no one appears, we will decide on it [that day].”

Khosa asked, “Then, will you keep PTI chairman behind the bars for another three days?” Then, he left the rostrum in protest, saying, “Then we will not appear before the court. You can do what you want.”

Later, the IHC bench accepted the ECP lawyer’s plea and adjourned the hearing till Monday (today) for further hearing.