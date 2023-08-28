Monday, August 28, 2023
Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir granted post-arrest bail in sedition case

9:58 AM | August 28, 2023
An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir in a sedition case related to the controversial speech against the state institutions.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the plea and approved post-arrest bail of Imaan and Wazir against surety bound of Rs30,000 each.

The two were arrested last week and sent on physical remand after they were accused of delivering a controversial speech at the PTM's public rally. 

On August 19, two first information reports (FIR) were registered against Imaan and Wazir at the Tarnol police station and Counter-Terrorism Department police station, following a rally of the PTM in the federal capital. 

Both were booked on the charges of sedition, preventing government officials from carrying out their duties and damaging public property.

