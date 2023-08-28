Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir granted post-arrest bail in sedition case

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir in a sedition case related to the controversial speech against the state institutions.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the plea and approved post-arrest bail of Imaan and Wazir against surety bound of Rs30,000 each.

The two were arrested last week and sent on physical remand after they were accused of delivering a controversial speech at the PTM's public rally.

On August 19, two first information reports (FIR) were registered against Imaan and Wazir at the Tarnol police station and Counter-Terrorism Department police station, following a rally of the PTM in the federal capital.

Both were booked on the charges of sedition, preventing government officials from carrying out their duties and damaging public property.

More to follow