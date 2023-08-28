Monday, August 28, 2023
International Day of Charity to be marked on Sep 5

INP
August 28, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-International Day of Charity will be marked on September 5 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan which promotes charitable efforts made to alleviate poverty worldwide.
Charity workers visiting homes with donation boxes.
Educational events and fundraising activities are held worldwide on the International Day of Charity. Media publicity about the day is promoted via social networks, online news, radios, and TV. 
Printed material is also published and distributed to publicize this observance.
Poverty persists in all countries regardless of their economic, social and cultural situation, particularly in developing countries. Concerned with the poverty problem, the UN called for countries to recognize and contribute towards the efforts of charitable organizations and individuals.
On December 17, 2012, the UN designated September 5 as the International Day of Charity, which was first celebrated in 2013.

