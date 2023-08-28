Inundation along Sutlej River exhibits signs of amelioration

Evacuations continue in vulnerable areas of Punjab.

KASUR, OKARA, PAKPATTAN - The inundation scenario along the Sutlej River is exhibiting signs of amelioration as flood level at Islam Headworks and Ganda Singh Wala reduced to medium on Sunday while evac­uations continued in vulnera­ble areas of Punjab.

A day ago, Sutlej was in high flood at the two points as dams built on the river on the Indian side neared their maximum ca­pacity. Given the situation, sev­eral district administrations of the Punjab were directed to take prompt measures to en­sure complete evacuation from all villages and settlements along the river.

But as of 2pm on Sunday, the Flood Forecasting Division said, the flood level fell to me­dium at the two spots following a decrease in the flow of water.

It had previously forecast sustained high flood levels at the two points for the next 24 hours. The FFD also reported that the Indus River was in low flood levels at Taunsa, Chashma and Guddu headworks.

The Punjab Provincial Di­saster Management Authority (PDMA) concurred with the fall­ing flood levels in the Sutlej Riv­er, saying: “The inundation sce­nario along the Sutlej River is exhibiting signs of amelioration, with over a hundred villages having been reinstated to their usual state within the past three days.” Separately, a statement issued by the PDMA spokes­person said the authority was closely monitoring the situation and relief measures were under way in the affected districts.

The spokesperson said 970 people were rescued in Baha­walnagar, Kasur, Okara, Pakpat­tan, Lodhran, Vihari and Baha­walpur from August 23 to 26; 32,000 people benefited from medical camps established in the above-mentioned districts; 175 relief camps were set up in the affected areas; and rations were distributed among 300 flood-affected families.

The spokesperson added that 21,000 cattle were moved to safe places from affected areas.

As of today, 480 villages re­main affected by the flood situ­ation in Punjab, he added.

Punjab Relief Commission­er Nabil Javed said life was re­turning to normalcy and the displaced people would return to their homes soon too.

“All possible steps are being taken to restore the flood-af­fected areas. According to the instructions of the caretak­er chief minister, the resto­ration of the flood-affected ar­eas is the first priority,” he was quoted as saying in the PDMA statement. The statement said he directed administrative of­ficers to remain present in the field at all times, adding that negligence towards their duty or lack of responsibility would not be tolerated. Farooq Ah­mad, Rescue 1122’s spokes­person in Punjab, also provid­ed updates on the emergency service’s rescue and evacuation operations. In a statement, Ah­mad said 425 boats and 1,660 personnel were being used for these efforts. He added that in the last 24 hours, 6,725 peo­ple were evacuated, 937 peo­ple were transported and 1,021 animals were moved to a safe place in the districts of Okara, Vehari, Kasur, Pakpatta and Ba­hawalnagar.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Forecasting Centre said there was a westerly wave affecting the upper parts of the country and monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating them. It said rain-wind/thundershowers were expected in Potohar region, Is­lamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, Radio Pakistan reported that the Pakistan Ar­my’s rescue and relief efforts were continuing in low-lying areas inundated by flood water