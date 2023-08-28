Islamabad police continue action against sheesha cafes

Islamabad - Islamabad police arrested 22 accused during a crackdown against illegal Sheesha cafes and recovered Sheesha, hookahs and flavours from their possession, a public relations officer said.

Lohi Bher police started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious health of the citizens.

The officials said the Islamabad capital police intensified crackdown against the illegal Sheesha centers in order to eliminate this menace from the city as special efforts are being made against the accused the immoral activities. The Lohi Bher police team also recovered Sheesha, hookahs and flavours from their possession. The accused have been shifted to the police station for further legal proceedings.

The police said safety of lives and property of the citizens is the prime responsibility of Islamabad capital police. Citizens have been requested to report any suspicious activity to nearest police stations or at emergency helpline “Pucar-15”.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 25 absconders involved in heinous crime during the last week. Special tasks were assigned to police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes.

During the crackdown, the police from Kohsar, Golra, Tarnol, Secretariat, Bhara Kahu, Khanna and Phulgran police stations arrested 25 absconders involved in heinous crime.