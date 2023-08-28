Jaranwala a shameful act committed by some so-called Muslims: Minister

FAISALABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Syed Jamal Shah has said the Jaranwala incident was a major tragedy which saddened all pa­triotic Pakistanis. It was a very shameful act and regrettably it was committed by those who called themselves Muslims. “I am ashamed and apologise to the Christina community over this incident, he said during his visit to Isa Nagri in Jaranwala and an interaction with the lo­cals and the media on Saturday.

The caretaker minister said that teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) were very obvious and not only a philosopher but also a com­mon man could understand it easily. He said Pakistan was a peaceful land despite having di­verse ethnic communities and religions. He regretted that in­tentionally the peaceful combi­nation was distorted by sowing thorns in this land and “now we are facing its ill impacts”.

He said “we lived in the diver­sity. Many of my teachers and friends were Christians, Hindus, Parsi. But our Indus culture nar­rative had taught us that we are a bouquet of diversity and our difference was a beauty of the land where flowers of all kinds grow”. He said Pakistan was a most peaceful land in the region. It was the land of Sufis who pro­hibited strictly from injuring feelings of any person.

He quoted a proverb in Pash­to that “I am a Muslim but my friend is a Hindu. Therefore, I am ready to sweep his place of wor­ship for the sake of my friend” and said that it was a pity that thorns were intentionally sown for the last four decades to dis­turb peace of the land. “These thorns have robbed our peace and tranquility by committing horrified and terrified incidents day by day,” he said and added that now it was our collective responsibly to remove these thorns and put them in a ring of fire for their complete elimina­tion once and for all.

He stressed the need for peace and reconciliation and said “we have come to guard the country for a few months and we would try our optimum best to dis­charge our obligations honestly. If there was some corruption or wrongdoings, we would strive to eliminate it or we would hand them over to those people who could improve it”, he added.

Earlier, the caretaker minis­ter also visited various church­es in Jaranwala and expressed his sympathy with the Chris­tian community.