Journalists demand arrest of Mahar’s murderers

KARACH - Journalists from all over Sindh gathered outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to protest the murder of KTN Sukkur bureau chief Jan Mohammad Mahar and to question as to why his murderers were still at large. The protesting journalists demanded that the slain journalist’s killers were arrested and brought to justice as soon as possible. They also demanded an inquiry into the ‘spoiling’ of his case by the SSP of Sukkur and his termination along with removing him from the Joint Investigation Team probing the murder. They also demanded Rangers security for the family of Jan Mohammad Mahar and the responsibility of inquiry into his murder should to be handed over to an officer holding the rank of DSP. Caretaker Home Minister retired Brigadier Haris Nawaz was also present on the occasion. He said that he was with the journalist community in their hour of grief over the murder of the senior journalist. He promised to see to it that his killers were arrested. The minister said that he was also opening an inquiry into the behaviour and actions of the SSP Sukkur. Senior members of the KPC management, including the club president Saeed Sarbazi and secretary Shoaib Ahmed along with members of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and the Karachi Union of Journalists were also present on the occasion.