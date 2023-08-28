Justice to people without discrimination be ensured: IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab Dr Us­man Anwar on Sunday visited Sheikhupura and Sahiwal and heard the problems of the officers during general address to police force and is­sued instructions on improving service delivery.

IG Punjab pinned ranks of the recently promot­ed officers and officials to the new posts. While speaking, he directed that provision of justice to the people without discrimination should be en­sured in every case. IG Punjab said that a new se­ries of promotion in CTD, Special Branch, Patrol­ling, Traffic, Executive Force would start soon.

He said that solving the needs and problems of the force was the task of the commander, only by this way good performance can be taken.

He highlighted said that Punjab police has al­ways laid their lives in every situation. Dr Us­man Anwar directed to ensure the provision of best services and protection to the people in exchange for welfare and promotion.

IG Punjab heard the problems of the officials , issued orders on the spot for redressal. RPO Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz Alpa also addressed the police meeting,while DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz and Nan­kana DPO Saad Aziz were present.

Later in the afternoon, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reached Sahiwal and addressed a public meeting of Sahiwal Police at Jinnah Hall.