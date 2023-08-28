KP Governor lauds Christian schools educational services

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday lauded the significant contributions of Christian Church-administered educational institutions to the advancement of education.

He highlighted that these institutions have played a commendable role not only in producing numerous scholars across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but have also contributed to increasing the literacy rate prior to the partition of the subcontinent.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali expressed these sentiments during a meeting with a delegation led by Priest Rauff Masih of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The delegation, which included Principal of Seventh Day Adventist School, Waris Sharif, Adil Siddiqui, and others, discussed the provision of facilities in the schools under the administration of Adventist Church. The delegation informed the Governor about the challenges faced in providing clean drinking water and other facilities at the Adventist Church-administered school.

They also shared that construction of a tube well had been initiated by the Department of Auqaf (Religious Affairs), but due to a lack of funds, progress had been hindered, causing difficulties in ensuring clean drinking water for the students.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali attentively listened to the delegation’s concerns and assured them of his complete cooperation in resolving the issues.

He expressed his condolences over the Jaranwala incident, emphasising that minority communities are equal citizens of the country and their protection is the responsibility of all.

He mentioned that individuals from various schools of thought, including important figures and even the Prime Minister, had shown solidarity with the Christian community.

Praising the exemplary educational services provided by the Christian community, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that the Christian community is contributing significantly to the progress and well-being of the nation.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring facilities in all educational institutions, recognising that children are the future and providing facilities in educational institutions is not just a duty but also vital for the bright future of the nation.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Governor for his willingness to address their concerns and offer cooperation in finding solutions. They also commended the steps taken by the Governor for promoting education in the province.