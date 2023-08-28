LHC sends challenge to inflated electricity bills to NEPRA

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sent the petition against inflated electricity bills to the NEPRA for decision.

Justice Raza Qureshi of the high court today heard a plea challenging inflated electricity bills.

According to the petition illegal taxes and over-billing has caused hardships and make the life of common man miserable. “PTV fee being received without any justification,” according to the plea.

“Fundamental human rights of the people being encroached with wrong and miscalculated electricity bills,” petitioner said.

The court was pleaded to intervene and declare recent hike in electricity bills as void.

The high court bench sent the petition against inflated electricity bills to the NEPRA and directed the regulator to decide the matter.

The anger against inflated and illogical electricity bills is gaining momentum countrywid. People are hitting the streets and burning the bills in protest.

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

In Karachi, the people protested against exorbitant bills sent by K-Electric, the city’s sole power supplier. People complained that the bills they are being served are more than their salaries.