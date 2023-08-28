Monday, August 28, 2023
LWMC to ensure best cleanliness during Asia Cup 2023 matches in City

Staff Reporter
August 28, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Cleanliness teams of the Lahore Waste Management Company have been deployed inside and in the surroundings of the Gad­dafi stadium to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements dur­ing Asia Cup 2023 matches going to held in the provincial capital on September 3, 5 and 6. According to LWMC sources on Sunday, LWMC Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that as per the plan 188 sanitary workers, 15 su­pervisors and 26 officers had been deputed for cleaning the stadium from inside. Cleaning and washing of all the enclo­sures of the stadium were being ensured, he added. He further said that 60 sanitary workers and five supervisors had been deputed for ensuring cleanli­ness of the area outside the sta­dium. CEO said that in four set up parking areas 20 sanitary workers and 4 supervisors had been deputed. Babar Sahib Din said that cleanliness plan would be implemented in letter and spirit to provide neat and clean environment to cricket lovers.

Staff Reporter

