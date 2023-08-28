Man kills wife over Karo-kari

MIRPURKHAS-A married woman was axed to death by his husband over Karokari at village Rasool Bux Maher, in the limit of Khai police station here on sunday.

Report said that Hussain Shah suspected his wife Fateh Khatoon of having illicit relations with someone in the area. Today after exchanging hot words on the issue, he attacked his wife Fateh Khatoon with an axe and killed her on the spot and then fled away from the spot.

Later police shifted the body of deceased woman in civil hospital where after post mortem the body was handed over to heirs. Police were searching the escaped accused.

Meanwhile, scores of workers and office bearers of Sindh united party Mirpurkhas and Nation Parast Organisations and civil soceity held demonstration here on Sunday outside the local press club to protest against the murder of Shaheed fatima Phurro and martyrd journalist Jan Muhammad Maher. Led by Lala Azhar Pathan, Punhal Jamali, Ubaid Banglani, Wajid Leghari, etc carrying banners and placards raised slogans in favor of their demands while demanding the higher authorities to ensure arresting the involved culprits without any delay in the above two murders. Speaking at the protesters they strongly condemned the above murders of innocent while blamed that time of lawlessness and oppressed continue in the Sindh province. They deplored that above journalist was killed in broad day light in Sukkur city and police failed to arrest the real culprits. They alleged that influential were killing the innocent masses and openly police were protecting them that was injustice with common masses. They demanded the higher authorities to take immediate notice into this matter ensure the nabbing of involved culprits and punish them exemplary.

Same protest demonstrations were held outside the Digri press club in Digri town and Tando jan Muhammad press club while protesters calling the government and agencies to arrest the killers and stop such kind of incidents by adopting the stern measures.