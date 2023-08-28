Monday, August 28, 2023
Minister orders inquiry in doctors’ appointments at airports

August 28, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Care­taker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Sunday directed to conduct an inquiry in the matter of appoint­ing inexperienced doc­tors at different airports. Taking notice of a media report, the minister said that this is unfortunate that the junior and inex­perienced doctors were inducted in the Border Health Service Paki­stan. He said that Border Health Service Pakistan is an important department with having responsibil­ity to tackle any epidemic while strengthening a screening system at all entry and exit points of all airports. He said that the action will be taken as per law after completion of the inquiry. He added that it will be examined how junior doctors were appointed and it will also be observed whether concerned appointment rules and regulations were properly followed or not. He said that govt will ensure implementa­tion of the recommen­dations of International Health Regulations.

