Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

MULTAN - Old Kot­wali police busted a no­torious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three members of the gang be­sides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Sun­day. In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Old Kot­wali police under the su­pervision of SP Gulgasht division Babar Javed Joiya launched a crackdown against motorcycle lifters and busted Usman alias Ganja gang. The police arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Usman s/o Bilal, Mudasir and Hammad Raza. The po­lice recovered ten stolen motorcycles of worth Rs 500,000 by tracing ten cases from them. Further investigations were un­derway from the arrested criminals and more re­coveries were expected, police sources added.