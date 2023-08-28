NAEAC delegation visits Balochistan Agricultural College

QUETTA - A del­egation of National Agricul­ture Education Accreditation Council led by the Chairman Council (NAEAC) Professor Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sai will visit the Agricultural College from August 28 to 30, 2023 in Baluchistan Agricultural College Quetta, on behalf of Higher Education Commis­sion Islamabad. The purpose of the visit is to take stock of educational and research activities in different depart­ments of Baluchistan Agricul­tural College Quetta. The del­egation includes Professor Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Professor Dr. Shahjan Shabir Ahmad Rana, Professor Dr. Abdul Qa­yyum, Professor Dr. Muham­mad Ashfaq, Professor Dr. Zafra Lahi Gondal, Professor Dr. Badr Naseem Siddiqui, Professor Dr. Rai Mohammad Amir, Dr. Arif Shah Kakar. Secretary Council, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar and Mr. Muhammad Afzal as members of coor­dination of the Council. The delegation will take the lead in various research activities carried out in the college in the last two years and will submit its report to the Ac­creditation Council.