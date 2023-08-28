Pak-China joint air forces training drill starts today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China are set to commence the joint Air Force Training Exercise “Shaheen (Eagle) 10”. Joint exercises will be held in northwest China’s Jiuquan and Yinchuan from 28th August to mid-September. This is the tenth joint training exercise between the Chinese and Pakistani air forces, which will help further deepen practical cooperation between the two militaries and improve the level of actual combat training of their troops. PAF J-10 fighter jets would participate in the exercises and would participate in different mock war manoeuvres along with Chinese fighter pilots. The Pakistani team of PAF fighter pilots along with aircrafts have reached an air base in China.