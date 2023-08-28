Pak-China joint air forces training drill starts today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China are set to commence the joint Air Force Training Exercise “Shaheen (Eagle) 10”. Joint exercises will be held in northwest China’s Jiuquan and Yinchuan from 28th Au­gust to mid-September. This is the tenth joint training exercise between the Chi­nese and Pakistani air forc­es, which will help further deepen practical coopera­tion between the two mili­taries and improve the level of actual combat training of their troops. PAF J-10 fighter jets would participate in the exercises and would partic­ipate in different mock war manoeuvres along with Chi­nese fighter pilots. The Paki­stani team of PAF fighter pi­lots along with aircrafts have reached an air base in China.