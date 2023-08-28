Monday, August 28, 2023
Pakistani doctor jailed for 18 years in US for attempting to help Daesh

Agencies
August 28, 2023
International, Newspaper

WASHINGTON   -   Muhammad Masood, a 31-year-old licensed Paki­stani doctor, living in the Unit­ed States on a work visa, was sentenced to 18 years in jail for attempting to provide ma­terial support to a terrorist organisation, Daesh. “A Roch­ester man was sentenced to­day to 216 months in prison, equivalent to 18 years, fol­lowed by five years of super­vised release for attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organi­zation,” a press release issued by the US Department of Jus­tice stated. The court docu­ments showed that Masood was formerly employed as a research coordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, under an H-1B visa. As per the official state­ment, Masood’s activity from January 2020 to March 2020 showed his attempts to be­come a part of the militant outfit and provide material support in carrying out ter­rorist acts in the US.

Agencies

