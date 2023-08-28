Pakistani doctor jailed for 18 years in US for attempting to help Daesh

WASHINGTON - Muhammad Masood, a 31-year-old licensed Pakistani doctor, living in the United States on a work visa, was sentenced to 18 years in jail for attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organisation, Daesh. “A Rochester man was sentenced today to 216 months in prison, equivalent to 18 years, followed by five years of supervised release for attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization,” a press release issued by the US Department of Justice stated. The court documents showed that Masood was formerly employed as a research coordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, under an H-1B visa. As per the official statement, Masood’s activity from January 2020 to March 2020 showed his attempts to become a part of the militant outfit and provide material support in carrying out terrorist acts in the US.