Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani aims to ascend Cho Oyu

ISLAMABAD - Renowned Pakistani fast­est and only female moun­taineer Naila Kiani, after conquering all 8000-meter peaks within Pakistan, is now setting her sights on Cho Oyu ascending this Sep­tember. Talking to APP here on Sunday, Naila Kiani said that Cho Oyu is the world’s 6th tallest mountain stand­ing at an impressive 8,188 meters above sea level. “Next month, I will be traveling to China and Nepal to take on my next targets,” she stated with conviction. She said that Cho Oyu is 8,188 meters above sea level, Manaslu is 8,163 meters above sea level and Shisha­pangma is 8,027 meters above sea level.

Addressing a tragic incident that occurred during the K-2 sum­mit this year, Naila expressed that por­ter Muhammad Has­san might still be alive, if climbers hadn’t been solely focused on achieving sum­mit records. “Human life is more important than re­cords and climbers should have halted the hike to save a precious life,” she added.

Regarding the role of the Alpine Club, Naila Kiani not­ed its limitations saying that Pakistan urgently needs to enhance the rescue opera­tion department for assist­ing mountaineers in diffi­cult territories as it can not only help in saving precious lives but also boost tourism and promote sports in the region, she added.

Sharing her ambitions, Naila expressed her deter­mination to achieve high-al­titude peaks without relying on supplementary oxygen. “It’s easier for mountain­eers from northern regions, as their lungs are adapted to low oxygen levels compared to those living in lower alti­tudes,” she explained.

Reflecting on her past experiences, Naila recalled her toughest climb - Gasher­brum-1, where unforgiving weather conditions made the ascent particularly chal­lenging. Navigating narrow sections without a safety rope at 8,000 meters was never an easy task, she add­ed. Naila Kiani also attribut­ed her achievements to the unwavering backing of her family and the Bilqees and Abdul-ur-Razzaq (BARQ) Foundation.