PM serious about reducing power-users’ burden

S rahman - Caretaker government is very much concerned over the sad plight of majority of Pakistani citizens, especially in the wake of unaffordable rise in the electricity bills.

Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has given instructions to all concerned to address this issue on war footing and to find ways and means despite the impediments coming in the way vis-à-vis dependence on imported oil and the colossal burden on national exchequer caused by the floating rate of dollar required for imports, capacity payments to IPPs and IMF conditionalities. As per the latest news, some kind of relief package is being worked out so that the vulnerable classes of hard-working, low-income people are not made to suffer furthermore as a sequel to the faulty policies of PTI government.

The caretaker setup is rather doing its utmost to neutralise the ill-effects of neglect and policy u-turns of PTI government that led to yet stricter conditionalities coming from the IMF side though the task is uphill with indomitable challenges staring us in the face, viz market-determined-rates or free floating of dollar.

Experts in the know of things are of the considered opinion that the basic causes of phenomenal rise in the electricity bills, inter alia, are (a) the terms and conditions agreed upon with IMF by the PTI government and (b) grant of economic autonomy to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) around the same time. Now, the situation is such that the rate of dollar is determined in the open market. Due to these key steps taken by PTI government, the government of Pakistan now wields limited control over SBP. And, if the government intervenes to regulate the dollar rate, then the result would be piling up of burden on our foreign exchange reserves which are already shrinking drastically.

Of course, it is a vicious, rather an ominous-cycle since the production of a large chunk of electricity depends on import of furnace oil, diesel, coal and other types of imported fuel from abroad. All these imports are paid in dollar whose rate is determined by the market leading to a sharp decline of our national economy.

The caretaker government is fully cognizant of these two pivotal factors that have their roots in IMF conditionalities. Therefore, full attention is being given to drastic reduction in line losses-cum-power pilferage as well as in the supply of free electricity to many a privileged elite in addition to putting the alternate energy projects on a fast track although this track of alternate energy generation has kicked off recently at a conspicuous, organised scale. A solar energy project was recently launched by the coalition government of Mian Shehbaz Sharif for adding 10,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid and work is still continuing on this important project but the results may take some more time.

Likewise, the issue of capacity payments in dollars to private electricity producers whether they meet their electricity generation targets or not, properly and according to the set timelines, is also creating lots of difficulties. Power pilferage is yet another problem which is usually camouflaged with an incomprehensible term ‘line losses’. This situation brings misery in the lives of honest energy consumers who have to bear the brunt of dishonest energy consumers involved in power pilferage, most often with the complicity of distribution companies’ staff. Due to these reasons, the cost borne on power generation is not fully recovered resulting in massive increase in the deficit of electricity sector, as usually explained by the term ‘circular debt’.

Another intriguing aspect is that 75 percent of power is consumed by households. Had a major portion of the generated electricity been consumed by industries and commercial enterprises, it would have contributed a lot towards economic growth. The end result is that excessive use of electric power by the households increases the ordinary people’s expenditures thus leading to mass unrest. In this backdrop, the individual consumers need to exercise restraint in the use of electricity just on the pattern of advanced countries where most of the activities are undertaken during the daytime, obviously with focus on conserving the energy. This austerity must be followed at least till the country is able to generate more power through alternate means. Another proposal that is being contemplated, is that the Discos (Electricity Distribution Companies) should be privatized, following in the footsteps of privatization of PTCL and TIP that has worked well and yielded fruitful results, meaning more facilitation for the common man. Prior to PTCL’s and TIP’s privatization, it was an uphill task getting a phone connection but following the privatization and inclusion of more companies and investors in this sector from all over the world, getting a phone connection did not remain a difficult task and, moreover, the prices and tariff reduced substantially.

In keeping with this approach, privatization of the energy sector is the need of the hour as it would bring about competition resulting in relief to the genuine consumers and end to line losses and power pilferage.