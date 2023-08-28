PPP to hold country-wide protests against sky-high electricity rate

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari yester­day announced country­wide protests against sky-high prices of elec­tricity. “PPP workers must protest strongly against hiked electric­ity bills. Workers must come out of their hous­es against expensive electricity at city, union council and Tehsil level,” he said in a statement. He said every citizen of the country is worried because of the sky-high prices of electricity. “PPP workers will become the voice of the people and start protesting against electricity prices,” the PPP leader added.