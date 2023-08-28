PPP to hold country-wide protests against sky-high electricity rate

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari yesterday announced countrywide protests against sky-high prices of electricity. “PPP workers must protest strongly against hiked electricity bills. Workers must come out of their houses against expensive electricity at city, union council and Tehsil level,” he said in a statement. He said every citizen of the country is worried because of the sky-high prices of electricity. “PPP workers will become the voice of the people and start protesting against electricity prices,” the PPP leader added.