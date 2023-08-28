Private sector playing key role in promoting education: Peshawar mayor

Peshawar - Mayor Haji Zubair Ali has said that along with the educational institutions of the city district government in Peshawar, the private sector has also played an important role in the promotion of education.

He expressed these views on the occasion of the inauguration of Apple School City Campus. A large number of local dignitaries and children’s parents participated in the ceremony.

Mayor Zubair Ali said that he would help in every possible way to provide books and sports facilities to the children of Apple School, City Campus. He said that it is a better school system, providing the best education at a low cost.

He said that the district government was paying special attention to the promotion of education and for this purpose, its own institutions of the city district government were also working, but the importance and usefulness of private educational institutions could not be denied.