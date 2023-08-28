Railways expediting rehabilitation work on Quetta-Bostan track

QUETTA - Pakistan Railways is expediting the efforts to complete the rehabilita­tion work of a 33.50-kilometre track ‘through sleeper renewal’ between Quetta-Bostan and Quetta-Chaman section at the earliest.

“The track will not only facilitate the passengers and small business­men but also connect three major cities of the Balochistan province,” an official source in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the railway network in Balochistan province mainly consist­ed of Quetta Division having Dera Al­lah Yar Sibi-Quetta, Quetta-Chaman, Sibi-Khost, Spezend-Dalbandin-Taf­tan and Bostan-Zhob which were closed for the last 15 years.

The source said there were two passenger trains namely Jaffer Ex­press (40Up, 39 Down) and Cha­man Passenger (349Up, 350 Down) operating in Balochistan while no stations had been closed during the last 15 years in the Quetta divi­sion. He said the overall length of the railway track in Balochistan was 1470.36 kilometres including the closed Bostan-Zhob section.

“Most of the track was more than one-hundred-year-old and on cer­tain stretches, engineering speed re­strictions have been imposed due to deferred maintenance and owing to resource constraints,” he said, add­ing that the routine maintenance of the track was being carried out with available resources. To improve rail­way services in Balochistan, he said the department was taking several steps like approval of PC-I for the track’s rehabilitation and the reha­bilitation of another 100-km track between Ahmedwal Dalbadin on the Quetta-Taftan section. He said that 100-km rehabilitation of the track between Nokundi Kohi-Taftan on the Quetta-Taftan section while 160.024 kilometres of rehabilita­tion of the track between Bostan-Chaman on the Quetta-Chaman sec­tion would be carried out.

The source said the tourist train’s two trips had been started between Quetta-Bostan while the Bolan Mail passenger train would also be op­erational shortly to facilitate the pas­sengers. He said the establishment of Chaman Terminal in collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and track renewal Sibi-Khost section was also in progress.

To control the deficit and earn more revenue, he said the depart­ment had introduced ‘RABTA’- a platform for the improvement of its financial conditions. Rabta was essentially an attempt to enhance customer facilitation via artificial intelligence. Around 60 million pas­sengers used Pakistan Railways an­nually, for which 40 per cent of the tickets were sold using an outdated process without any audit, he said.

To resolve this problem, Rabta al­lows customers to plan trips with the help of different options. Single interface customers can check train statuses, choose and purchase seats, book hotels, and order car rentals, meals, and refreshments. He said Rabta also allowed passengers to lodge statuses during their journeys. They can book tickets through multi­ple platforms including mobile appli­cations, websites, ticket agents, res­ervation officers, vending machines, and handheld devices, he added.