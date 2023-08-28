Railways to procure 230 passenger coaches, 820 high capacity wagons

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways is set to procure 230 passen­ger coaches and 820 High Capacity Wagons under the Public Sector Devel­opment Programme (PSDP) aiming help to improve the speed of the trains and ensure adherence to fixed timings.

“Out of the total, around 46 Completely-Built-Up (CBU) passenger coaches have been procured up till now while the remaining 184 would be manu­factured in the country and the couches would be able to travel at the speed of 160km/h,” said an official in the Ministry of Railways on Sunday. He said, “Pakistan Railways is putting maximum efforts to complete re­habilitation and reconstruction work on the railway track, im­proving the speed of the locomo­tives to carry passengers to their respective destinations on time.”

The infrastructure, including the track and signaling system from Karachi to Peshawar, Main Line-I (ML-I), and doubling of track from Lahore to Peshawar (462.20 Km) was also being re­vamped, he added. The official noted that the length of the track was 1,726 kilometers and the de­partment has planned to improve speed up to 160 kilometers per hour in the project of up-grada­tion of ML-I under the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that the rolling stock being procured under this proj­ect would be capable to run at a speed of 160 km/h whereas the department had a dedicated fleet of 55 diesel-electric locomotives of 4000-4500 HP for freight oper­ation to cater maximum haulage at higher speed. “The Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) system is installed on 48 stations of ML-I, to improve signaling and inter­locking for higher speed and safe­ty of train operation,” the official added. To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways was a big or­ganization comprising of around 63,000 employees and its net­work was spread throughout the country. The official said that the employees were well cared for owing to having several welfare activities, including healthcare fa­cilities through an intensive net­work of hospitals, dispensaries, and child healthcare units.

He said that provision of gov­ernment accommodation ac­cording to entitlement and pri­ority list, staff benevolent funds, benefits and incentives provided through Prime Minister’s Family Assistance Package policy for de­ceased employees’ families were part of these facilities. While the other facilities included ben­efits and incentives provided through policy for disabled employees’ families, monthly grants to widows scale-wise, the establishment of primary and high schools, industrial schools to teach handicrafts, sports ac­tivities, pick and drop facility for schools/offices, installation of water filters plants, a special provision of five medical seats in Riphah Islamic Universities with the reduction of 50 percent in admission and tuition fees.