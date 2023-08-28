Monday, August 28, 2023
Railways to procure 230 passenger coaches, 820 high capacity wagons

Pakistan Railways putting maximum efforts to complete rehabilitation and reconstruction work on the railway track

Railways to procure 230 passenger coaches, 820 high capacity wagons
APP
August 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan Railways is set to procure 230 passen­ger coaches and 820 High Capacity Wagons under the Public Sector Devel­opment Programme (PSDP) aiming help to improve the speed of the trains and ensure adherence to fixed timings.

“Out of the total, around 46 Completely-Built-Up (CBU) passenger coaches have been procured up till now while the remaining 184 would be manu­factured in the country and the couches would be able to travel at the speed of 160km/h,” said an official in the Ministry of Railways on Sunday. He said, “Pakistan Railways is putting maximum efforts to complete re­habilitation and reconstruction work on the railway track, im­proving the speed of the locomo­tives to carry passengers to their respective destinations on time.”

The infrastructure, including the track and signaling system from Karachi to Peshawar, Main Line-I (ML-I), and doubling of track from Lahore to Peshawar (462.20 Km) was also being re­vamped, he added. The official noted that the length of the track was 1,726 kilometers and the de­partment has planned to improve speed up to 160 kilometers per hour in the project of up-grada­tion of ML-I under the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

India appoints first woman chargé d’affaires in Pakistan

He said that the rolling stock being procured under this proj­ect would be capable to run at a speed of 160 km/h whereas the department had a dedicated fleet of 55 diesel-electric locomotives of 4000-4500 HP for freight oper­ation to cater maximum haulage at higher speed. “The Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) system is installed on 48 stations of ML-I, to improve signaling and inter­locking for higher speed and safe­ty of train operation,” the official added. To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways was a big or­ganization comprising of around 63,000 employees and its net­work was spread throughout the country. The official said that the employees were well cared for owing to having several welfare activities, including healthcare fa­cilities through an intensive net­work of hospitals, dispensaries, and child healthcare units.

He said that provision of gov­ernment accommodation ac­cording to entitlement and pri­ority list, staff benevolent funds, benefits and incentives provided through Prime Minister’s Family Assistance Package policy for de­ceased employees’ families were part of these facilities. While the other facilities included ben­efits and incentives provided through policy for disabled employees’ families, monthly grants to widows scale-wise, the establishment of primary and high schools, industrial schools to teach handicrafts, sports ac­tivities, pick and drop facility for schools/offices, installation of water filters plants, a special provision of five medical seats in Riphah Islamic Universities with the reduction of 50 percent in admission and tuition fees.

General Elections: MQM, JI teams meet CEC, ECP members today

