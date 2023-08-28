Monday, August 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Robberies worry Peshawarites; cops also targeted

Our Staff Reporter
August 28, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Quetta, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  The occurrence of robberies has surged in Peshawar, the provincial capital, with even law enforcement personnel falling victim in recent weeks.

In the early hours of Saturday, a police constable named Saidul Amin sustained gunshot wounds when robbers fired at him on Kohat Road. The constable was returning home from duty when armed robbers intercepted him. Despite his resistance, the robbers opened fire before fleeing the scene. The injured constable was promptly taken to a hospital. Authorities are currently gathering evidence, including CCTV footage from the area, stated official sources.

In a separate incident near the Ring Road-Kohat Road intersection, a police officer named Umair was wounded after robbers snatched his cell-phone and subsequently shot at him. This case remains unsolved.

Incidents of robberies and snatchings are becoming more frequent in various parts of the provincial capital. Despite the police’s claims to address the issue, these occurrences continue to happen.

Court extends Qureshi's physical remand in cipher case

A few days ago, a senior police officer, a superintendent of police (SP), was also deprived of his phone by snatchers in Hayatabad Township of Peshawar.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1693202908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023