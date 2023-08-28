Robberies worry Peshawarites; cops also targeted

Peshawar - The occurrence of robberies has surged in Peshawar, the provincial capital, with even law enforcement personnel falling victim in recent weeks.

In the early hours of Saturday, a police constable named Saidul Amin sustained gunshot wounds when robbers fired at him on Kohat Road. The constable was returning home from duty when armed robbers intercepted him. Despite his resistance, the robbers opened fire before fleeing the scene. The injured constable was promptly taken to a hospital. Authorities are currently gathering evidence, including CCTV footage from the area, stated official sources.

In a separate incident near the Ring Road-Kohat Road intersection, a police officer named Umair was wounded after robbers snatched his cell-phone and subsequently shot at him. This case remains unsolved.

Incidents of robberies and snatchings are becoming more frequent in various parts of the provincial capital. Despite the police’s claims to address the issue, these occurrences continue to happen.

A few days ago, a senior police officer, a superintendent of police (SP), was also deprived of his phone by snatchers in Hayatabad Township of Peshawar.