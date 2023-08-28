Rs32,000/month minimum wage notification to be issued soon: Secretary

SIALKOT - Secretary Labour and Hu­man Resources Faisal Farid has said that after the ap­proval of the Punjab Cabinet a formal notification of min­imum wage of Rs 32,000 per month will be issued by the province. In this regard, all the departments concerned have deliberated and sent the matter to Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

He expressed these views while talking to representa­tives of civil society organi­zations after a detailed visit to Social Security Hospital Sialkot and Quaid-e-Azam Public School Sialkot.

Deputy Director Labor Sialkot Muhammad Tayyab Virk, MS Social Security Hos­pital Dr Muhammad Adnan, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Public School and labour leaders were also present on the occasion. Secretary La­bour and Human Resources Punjab said the proposal of setting up a burn unit in So­cial Security Hospital Sialkot will also be considered. He said insulin will be provided to all dispensaries to abolish the referral system. Patients who come directly to the hospital will also be checked. Talking during the visit to Quaid-e-Azam Public School, Sialkot, he said that there was a proposal to establish a new school for the chil­dren of workers in Sialkot, the existing school. Evening shift will also be started. The Labour Secretary said that applications for marriage and death grants and schol­arships have been made online. Applicants will be notified through messages, delayed applications will be brought to the notice of the Labour Secretary.