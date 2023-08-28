Scam: 51 officers illegally transferred in Education Department

LAHORE - A big scandal of illegal transfers in the Punjab Higher Education De­partment has come to light. The transfer of 51 officers has been revealed without the approval of authorities concerned. The depart­ment had sent a letter to the Anti- Corruption Establishment against three Section Officers involved in the crime. The Section Officers is­sued illegal orders for transfer of 51 lecturers and librarians of Grade 17 without the approval of higher authorities.

The accused Section Officers were identified as-- Mudassar Hussain, Khurram Waraich and Faiza Anwar.

ACE officials started investigation after receiving the letter.