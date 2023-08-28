Second PCB Management Committee meeting held

LAHORE - Zaka Ashraf chaired the second meet­ing of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee on Sunday at a local hotel in Karachi. Among the ten members of the committee, two mem­bers, Mustafa Ramday and Zulfiqar Malik joined the meeting online. Members of the committee from Sindh, welcomed their follow members and lauded Zaka Ashraf’s initiative to hold the meeting in Karachi.

The following are the highlights of the meeting: The Management Commit­tee was briefed on the Board’s budget, where various work related to cricket operations, development, infrastructure, and other strategic initiatives to ensure the continued growth and success of cricket in Pakistan came into discussion. The members unanimously approved the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

Chairman Zaka Ashraf briefed the members on his recent participation in the ICC annual meeting. Zaka Ashraf shared insights into the discussions around the ICC financial model and how he proficiently advocated for PCB’s in­terests during the meeting. His repre­sentation of Pakistan’s cricketing aspira­tions and strategic vision was lauded by the fellow committee members.

The Management Committee congrat­ulated the Pakistan Men’s team for win­ning the series against Afghanistan and regaining the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings. In this regard, chairman national selection committee Inzamam-ul-Haq was a special invitee and joined the meeting online. The members con­gratulated Inzamam-ul-Haq and his se­lection committee and wished the team luck for the upcoming Asia Cup.

The committee approved a grant of PKR seven million each for the Wheel­chair Cricket Association and Blind Cricket Association for their recent ex­ceptional performances. This decision underscores the committee’s dedication to providing opportunities for individu­als with diverse abilities to excel in the game and recognises the recent achieve­ment of the Pakistan Blind cricket team for clinching gold medal at the IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

In line with the committee’s vision of providing improved facilities for fans, a decision was made to facilitate the installation and repair of chairs at dif­ferent stadiums which included the in­stallation of chairs at the historic Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. This step is aimed at providing comfortable seat­ing for spectators and a welcoming en­vironment for cricket enthusiasts. Also, a proposal was given, advocating for the installation of solar panels across all stadiums as an essential measure to enhance energy sustainability measures. Following a comprehensive deliberation, the proposal was approved unanimously by the committee members.