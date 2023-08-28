Services of all ICT’s hospitals must be streamlined: Dr. Nadeem Jan

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan has directed the officials concerned to streamline the services of all governmental hospitals of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Talking to media during his visit to PIMS Hospital in Islamabad on Sunday, he said shortage of Class-IV staff in hospital will be addressed through the recruitment process. Commenting on shortage of medicines in the hospital, the Health Minister asked administration to present assessment report to address this issue expeditiously.

He further said the reservations of management will be removed regarding the installation of insulator in the hospital.